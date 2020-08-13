Dev Patel will narrate National Geographic’s 2-part series, ‘India From Above’

The series, which will show India through an ‘aerial view’, will air on August 14-15 on the occasion of India’s 73rd Independence Day.

Flix Series

Actor Dev Patel is set to work as a narrator of a two-part upcoming series on the small screen that will showcase unique stories from India and will commemorate India’s 73rd Independence Day. The show is titled India From Above, and it explores the country from various geographical, cultural, technological and historical aspects. The series has been shot over one year and across four seasons for a comprehensive feel of India.

"With India from Above, we are all set to unveil some never-before-seen visuals of our country using cutting-edge aerial cinematography. unique view of India is sure to swell the hearts of our countrymen with Immense pride this Independence Day," said Anuradha Aggarwal, Head, Infotainment, English, and Kids, Star India said.

According to a press release by National Geographic, the show will look at events like the Kumbh Mela to the solar power plant in Tamil Nadu through an ‘aerial view’, reportedly using cutting-edge aerial cinematography.

“In an age when India has the technology to launch missions into space, the series also highlights how the nation is careful to preserve the unique techniques pioneered in its rich heritage,” the press release says.

Anuradha added that India From Above is a part of National Geographic’s global series that attempts to portray various parts of the world from a fresh lens.

The two-part series will premiere on August 14 and August 15, on National Geographic channel. It is a joint initiative by National Geographic UK and Line Production.

Actor Dev Patel, who is anchoring the series will be seen next in The Green Knight, which is a historical drama directed by David Lowery. The 30-year-old actor had recently gotten nominated fro an Emmy Award for his role in an episode of Amazon Prime Video series Modern Love. The series is derived from an eponymous column that runs in the New York Times and tells the real-life experiences of love and relationships of the authors.

(With IANS inputs)