Dennis Joseph to script Omar Lulu's next

Malayalam scriptwriter and director Dennis Joseph is making a comeback after seven years.

Well known scriptwriter and director Dennis Joseph last penned the film Geethanjali, which had Mohanlal in the lead. This 2013 release was directed by Priyadarshan. After a gap of seven years, he is all set to stage a comeback! Reports are that Dennis Joseph will be scripting a film that will be directed by Omar Lulu.

Incidentally, Omar had announced some months ago that he would be making a film with the Malayalam megastar Mammootty but there are no updates about it till now. It needs to be seen if Omar would be roping in Mammootty for Dennis Joseph’s script or would be opting for another actor.

It is worth mentioning here that Mammootty has acted in several popular films, penned by Dennis, like Nirakoottu, New Delhi, Kottayam Kunjachan, Thaskara Veeran, Oliyambukal and Nair Saab.

Mammootty currently has One in the post-production stage. Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Renji Panicker, Sreenivasan, Joju George and Murali Gopy have been roped in for important roles and Ishaani Krishna, sister of Ahaana Krishna, is making her acting debut with One. The film, directed by Santhosh Viswanath, is bankrolled by ICHAIS Productions.

Another of the megastar’s films The Priest, which is being directed debutant Jofin T Chacko, is in the making. It is a thriller that has impressed the star so much that he allotted dates for it pushing back other projects in the pipeline. Anto Joseph is bankrolling the film under his banner in association with filmmaker B Unni Krishnan. Manju Warrier has been roped in to play the female lead in it. Incidentally, this is the first time Mammootty and Manju Warrier are sharing screen space despite being in the film industry for years. Besides Manju Warrier, The Priest will also have Nikhila Vimal in an important role.

