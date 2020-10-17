With demand for a road denied for decades, Kerala tribals decided to carve a path

After weeks of protest, the forest officials, on Tuesday, finally agreed to allot a road for the tribals in Palakkad.

For several decades, more than 200 tribal families have been living in various hamlets located within the forest area of Kerala’s Palakkad district. Geographically, they live in Kerala, but they have to travel to Tamil Nadu first to access the other parts of Kerala, or, the world outside their hamlets. No politicians go there — not even to seek votes — as it would take more than a day to reach these hamlets from the main road.

Their demands for a road connecting these hamlets to the main road, without travelling to Tamil Nadu, too, have been denied by forest officials for decades. The officials cited environmental concerns of setting up a road via the forest. In October, however, these families finally decided to take matters into their own hands — by making a path through the forest on their own as a form of protest.

On October 2, around 1,000 people from 200 families started paving a path through the forest. Many were booked by forest officials as they violated the forest rules by carving a path through the forest. However, they continued to pave a 1.5-kilometre path until the forests finally relented and agreed to allot a road for them.

The tribals recall how their decades-long, arduous journey due to the lack of a road and how it exacerbated and added to their existing setbacks.

The long, expensive and circuitous journey