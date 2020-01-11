Dell concept device to 360Hz G-Sync monitors: Best gaming announcements from CES 2020

For the gaming enthusiasts, this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) kicked off in the US city of Las Vegas with the tame revelation of a new logo for the PlayStation 5 by Sony. The gamers would have expected to hear more from the Japanese giant. The proceedings however picked up momentum in the succeeding days with more announcements by a plethora of companies reputed for their expertise in the gaming arena. Here’s a brief summary of these developments.

Dell’s Alienware Concept Device UFO

Hardware major Dell unveiled a handheld device, the Alienware’s UFO. The significance of this device is that you are able to gain PC gaming-like experience in a device which resembles the Nintendo Switch. The device could be a little heavy in your hand, but it can transform your experience to another level. Dell is yet to confirm or deny if this is only a concept demo or if it plans to go ahead with mass production for a possible consumer launch later. Detailed specs of the device have not been shared either. The bottom line is you can now carry your PC gaming experience along with you.

Razer introduces Kishi that can transform your mobile into a gaming console

Razer is well known for its gaming hardware and accessories. The company has showcased a new product Kishi at the CES 2020 which is an attachment to your mobile phone with gaming controls. The device is compatible with both Android and iOS run mobile phones. It makes playing video games on your mobile an exciting experience, in particular, the games that support controllers. The expectation is Razer will have Kishi out in the market in the first quarter of 2020 itself.

360Hz G-Sync Monitors from Nvidia

Video gaming is all about the graphic displays and the way the hardware matches with the rapid changes in fast-paced games. Nvidia, the graphics display specialist showcased at the CES 2020, its new 1080p 360Hz monitors. The screen refresh rate of 300Hz should be rated high by any standard. However, that is the power of technology and every player would want to bring forth the best it has, to prove a point. It has also been disclosed that Nvidia’s monitors will be seen in the market later this year with Asus’ 24.5-inch ROG Swift 360.

AMD graphics card

AMD, another huge player in the gaming world with its innovative graphics hardware, would not be left behind. Its product at the CES 2020 with its RX 5600 XT graphics card, is supposed to dominate the 1080p gaming space in 2020.