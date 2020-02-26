Delhi violence: 26-year-old Intelligence Bureau staff killed, body found in drain

Ankit Sharma's body was taken to the Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) hospital for post mortem

news Delhi Violence

As tension continues to simmer in parts of New Delhi following the clashes between pro- and anti-Citizen (Amendment) Act, a 26-year-old Intelligence Bureau (IB) staff was found dead in Chand Bagh area on Wednesday. The staff, identified as Ankit Sharma, worked as a Security Assistant in IB in New Delhi. Chand Bagh is one of the regions in north-east part of Delhi that witnessed violence on Monday.

According to reports, Ankit Sharma lived in Khajuri Khas locality in northeast Delhi, one of the epicentres of the riots. Ankit Sharma was missing since Tuesday evening and was found dead with severe injury marks. He had returned from his office around 4.30 pm on Tuesday and had stepped out to see what was happening in his locality, reported the Hindustan Times. The report also stated that Ankit was caught by the protesters, stabbed and was dumped in the drain, from where his body was found by the police on Wednesday.

Following this, the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal condoled Ankit’s death. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Such a tragic loss of life. The culprits must not be spared. 20 people have already lost their lives. So painful to watch people of Delhi suffering.

Ankit’s body was taken to the Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) hospital for post mortem.

Ankit Sharma’s father also works with the IB.

The death toll in the northeast Delhi riots stood at 22 on Wednesday, as per PTI. A senior official told PTI that of the 22 deceased, four persons were brought to the GTB hospital from the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital earlier on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Ajit Doval, the National Security Advisor, held a meeting with senior officers of the Delhi Police on Wednesday and took stock of the situation. "The situation is under contol. A few criminals engage in things (spreading violence), and people are trying to isolate them," he said, urging people "resolve each other's problems".

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) and other top officials of the Delhi police attended the meeting in New Delhi. A shoot-at-sight order was also issued in parts of northeast Delhi late on Tuesday, along with a curfew in some areas.

Over 200 persons have been reported injured in the violence in the capital city.