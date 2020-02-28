Delhi’s Jafrabad shooter not arrested, still at large: Reports

Police are reportedly tracking his social media to ascertain his whereabouts.

Amidst the communal violence in Delhi, a video of a man marching with a gun pointed towards a police official in the Jafrabad in the city’s northeast had gone viral. The man, who fired eight rounds amid clashes between anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protestors and those supporting the law on Monday, was identified as Shahrukh. And according to latest reports, he is still at large and has not been arrested.

First reported by The Quint, an unnamed official with the Delhi police confirmed to the publication that Shahrukh had not been arrested. By Friday evening, TOI also reported that Shahrukh was at large, and the police are going through his social media profile to figure out his whereabouts.

Sources told TOI that while Shahrukh was communicating with friends through social media, he was changing his hideouts. Shahrukh’s parents allegedly have cases against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 as well.

While it was earlier reported that Shahrukh was part of a pro-CAA mob, Alt News fact checked it and found the information to be untrue. In a detailed fact check where Alt News spoke to reporters who were present during the clash and covering it, it was revealed that the man identified as Shahrukh apparently emerged from the side of anti-CAA protesters.

“This man came from the anti-CAA protesters’ side. He shot several rounds, almost eight rounds aimed towards pro-CAA protesters, and in between a single policeman was standing. He aimed the pistol at him and said, ‘run or else I’ll shoot you (bhag jao varna maar dunga)’,” The Hindu reporter Saurabh Trivedi, who had tweeted a video of the man charging forward with a gun, told Alt News.

Read: Delhi riots: Jaffrabad shooter who fired multiple rounds was not a part of pro-CAA mob

Meanwhile the death toll in the Delhi riots has climbed to 42. It was 38 till yesterday. The violence started on the night of February 16. Several Muslim areas and localities in northeast Delhi were targeted by right wing groups, who also attacked reporters and questioned them about their religion before deciding to let them go. Several Muslim families have been reported to have left their homes in these areas, fearing for their safety.