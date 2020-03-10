Delhi Public School in Hyderabad’s Nacharam gets bomb threat, turns out to be hoax

A dog squad and bomb disposal team who rushed to the campus to carry out searches but could not find anything.

news Crime

Mild tension prevailed at the campus of the Delhi Public School (DPS) in Hyderabad's Nacharam area after a bomb threat was reported by the management of the institute.

"At around 2 pm, we received a complaint from the school that an unknown person had sent an email with a bomb threat. They informed us and we immediately informed the dog squad and bomb disposal team who rushed to the campus to carry out searches," Nacharam Station House Officer (SHO) M Mahesh told TNM.

"We did not find anything concrete. There is no need to panic," he added.

A team of officials from the cyber crime team of the Rachakonda commissionerate also visited the spot.

An official who was part of the investigation team told TNM that it was most likely a hoax, but added that they are following due process and ascertaining the identity of the individual who sent the email. A complaint will be filed by the school management with the cyber crime police soon, following which a case will be registered.

It is unclear at the moment if the school was operational today, or closed on account of holi festival.

Taking to Twitter, a user asked for clarification on the issue and said that there was panic among parents. After clarification from the Nacharam police, he tweeted, "Thanks for the update sir. Since all classes will be operational from tomorrow onwards, parents are quite worried. Request you to expedite and assure the safety of kids."

Thanks for the update, sir. Since all classes will be operational from tomorrow onwards, parents are quite worried. Request you to expedite & assurance of safety of kids. — Atul Handa (@atulhanda) March 10, 2020

Repeated calls to the school went unanswered. Further details are awaited.

In the last week of February, a bomb threat call was made to the Secunderabad Railway Station in Hyderabad, which later turned out to be a hoax.

The call, made by an unidentified person to the police control room, following which Government Railway Police personnel were deployed along with a bomb squad to search all 10 platforms. The authorities did not find any explosive substances.

Read: Hoax bomb call triggers panic at Secunderabad station, police register case