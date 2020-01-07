Delhi Police gave safe passage to JNU attackers, Asaduddin Owaisi alleges

Politics

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday alleged that the Delhi Police not only allowed masked goons to carry out brutal attack on students and faculty at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for one and half hours but also allowed them safe passage after the mayhem.

The Hyderabad MP strongly condemned the attack and described those involved as "anti-national" elements.

"This violence was perpetrated by cowards who definitely had support from ruling party. There is no doubt that those involved had green signal from powers that be," he told reporters, adding, "In fact, they were allowed to enter the university with rods and sticks and whatever they could have."

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief said that the attackers had covered their faces but their ideology was exposed.

"Are they trying to say that they were aliens who came from Mars," asked Owaisi on claims by the ABVP that they were not involved in the attack.

"It's so bad that even union ministers are tweeting helplessly. Modi sarkar must answer why cops are siding with goons," he asked.

"We appeal to the BJP. You are certainly in power. But, how long you will save these people. All these Frankensteins are yours. Police in Delhi report to you. You have not learnt any lesson from Jamia Millia," Owaisi said.

He alleged that there was a video which purportedly shows that police allowed them safe passage.Observing that the incident happened in a Central university in the national capital, he claimed that it was for the government to decide what kind of message it is sending to the world.

"I hope that the government would raise above their party affiliations and arrest all of those perpetrators who covered their faces," he said.

He claimed that "brown shirts" (in Germany) used to indulge in attacks in a similar manner.

"In solidarity with the brave students of JNU. This cruel attack is meant to 'punish' JNU students because they dared to stand up. It's so bad that even Union Ministers are tweeting helplessly. Modi Sarkar must answer why cops are siding with goons," the Hyderabad MP had tweeted earlier.

Former Congress MP V Hanumantha Rao and S P Kranthi Kumar, spokesperson, Telangana Pradesh Youth Congress, also condemned the violence in JNU.

The Youth Congress functionary demanded a judicial probe into the incident, a Congress release said.

Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) president Kodandaram condemned the JNU incidents and the alleged attack on Yogendra Yadav, a party release said.



