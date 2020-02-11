‘Delhi against BJP's divisive politics’: Pinarayi, Mamata, Stalin congratulate Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal is set to become the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time.

news DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

With the Aam Aadmi Party sweeping the assembly polls in Delhi, pushing back the main opponent BJP to lead in a mere seven out of 70 seats, top political leaders in the country have come out congratulating Arvind Kejriwal who is set to become the Chief Minister for the third time.

Hitting out at the BJP, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that mandate is against the BJP’s divisive politics.

“The mandate of Delhi is giving out the general emotion in the country against the BJP. This is the result of BJP’s communal polarisation and anti-people policies. This also shows that if there is an alternative to the BJP, people will choose them,” said Pinarayi Vijayan in his statement. He also said that the Congress should learn a lesson from this colossal failure. Congress has not managed to win even a single seat in the polls.

Pinarayi Vijayan also stated that the victory of AAP in Delhi gives confidence to the secular-democratic believers. “This victory will give strength to the agitations to protect the Constitution and secularism of the country,” said Pinarayi.

Congratulating Kejriwal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that BJP should take a cue from the results and understand that only those who deliver promises made will be rewarded by people. “Arvind Kejriwal is all set to win Delhi elections with a thumping majority yet again. Leaders playing on faith through hate speech and divisive politics should take a cue as only those who deliver on their promises are rewarded,” said Mamata on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leaders MK Stalin and Kanimozhi, said that the victory is against the politics of hate put forth by the BJP. “This is clear vindication that development trumps communal politics. Federal rights and regional aspirations must be strengthened in the interest of our country,” said DMK president MK Stalin. While Kanimozhi stated that the victory of Kejriwal is ‘a resounding no to the politics of hate’.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, also stated that the huge mandate received by Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party shows people’s answer to the politics of hate.

Congress leader P Chidambaram, wrote on Twitter that he salutes the people of Delhi who have set an example to other states who are going to polls in 2021 and 2022. “AAP won, bluff and bluster lost. The people of Delhi, who are from all parts of India, have defeated the polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda of BJP,” said Chidambaram.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "My best wishes & congratulations to Mr Kejriwal and the AAP on winning the Delhi Assembly elections."