‘Deeply distressed’: PM Modi on Air India Express plane crash in Kozhikode

Home Minister Amit Shah has instructed the NDRF to immediately reach the spot and aid in the rescue operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences over the Dubai-Kozhikode Air India Express mishap, which took place on Friday in Kozhikode International Airport. Kozhikode airport has a tabletop runway as it is situated on top of a plateau and according to reports, the plane overshot the runway.

The Prime Minister said, “Pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest.”

At least 11 people were killed and several passengers were injured in the incident. The incident happened around 7.41 pm.

The Prime Minister has also spoken to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and extended the union government’s assistance. He added that the authorities are at the spot, providing all assistance to the affected.

According to officials, the plane, AI-1344 (Boeing 737), that was carrying 184 passengers, overshot the runway, plunged 30 meters deep and made a grinding halt after hitting a wall. Due to this impact, the plane was heavily damaged and split into two.

Several passengers were grievously injured in the incident and were shifted to Relief and Mercy hospitals in Kondotty in Malappuram, while some passengers were rushed to Kozhikode Medical College hospital.

Home Minister Amit Shah instructed the National Disaster Response Force to reach the site at the earliest and assist with the rescue operations. “Distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala. Have instructed NDRF to reach the site at the earliest and assist with the rescue operations,” Shah tweeted.

Reacting to the tragedy, former Congress president, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “Shocked at the devastating news of the plane mishap in Kozhikode. Deepest condolences to the friends and family of those who died in this accident. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan instructed the police and fire force to take urgent action to handle the crisis, and also directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for rescue and medical support. The CM also shared helpline numbers for queries.

Former Union Minister, KJ Alphons wrote, “Second tragedy of the day in Kerala : Air India Express skids off the runway at Kozhikode, front portion splits , pilot dies and lots of passengers injured . All passengers evacuated. Very lucky the aircraft didn’t catch fire (sic).”

Both the pilots have been confirmed dead in the mishap. Flight captain Deepak Vasant Sathe and co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar were killed in the incident.