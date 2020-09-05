Deepak Sundarrajanâ€™s directorial debut with Taapsee and Radikaa goes on floors

Vijay Sethupathi is also said to have a special role in the film.

Flix Entertainment

Deepak Sundarrajan, son of veteran actor and director Sundarrajan will be making his directorial debut soon. Deepak was an associate of well-known director AL Vijay and the film will have Taapsee Pannu as the leading actor with Vijay Sethupathi in a special role in the film.

The film went on floors this week in Jaipur and Radikaa has shared a video from a palace in Rajasthan and also a photo with Taapsee.

Apparently, Vijay Sethupathi has allocated 30 days and will complete his portions in a single schedule. Reports are that the shooting will be completed in one schedule.

Last seen in Vaanam Kottatum in which she shared screen space with Sarath Kumar directed by ace director Mani Ratnamâ€™s protÃ©gÃ©, Dhana. She also has Gautham Menon's long-pending directorial Dhruva Natchathiram which has Vikram, Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma playing the lead roles. Sarath Kumar and Radikaa Sarathkumar will be sharing the screen space in Peranthal Parasakathi and the star cast also has Sarath Kumarâ€™s daughter Varalaxmi playing an important role.

Yogi Babuâ€™s last film to release was Cocktail. It was out on the OTT platform on July 10. The team had intended a theatrical release but due to the outbreak of the pandemic and the lockdown, it was released on ZEE5.

According to latest reports, Yogi Babu has bagged a role in the upcoming Shiva Rajkumar starrer Bhajarangi 2. The shooting of this film, which is in the last leg, commenced on August 16, will go on for 12 days. The shooting is currently happening at the Mohan B Kere Studio.

Cocktail was a comedy film that was directed by debutante Ra. Vijaya Murugan. It starred Yogi Babu along with Rashmi Gopinath, Mithun Maheswaran, KPY Bala, and Kawin. It was bankrolled by PG Muthiah and M Deepa under the banner PG Media Works. The technical crew of this film included Sai Bhaskar for music, RJ Raveen for cinematography and SN Fazil for editing.

Yogi Babu began this year on a positive note with the release of the Rajinikanth starrer Darbar. It was an action film that was written and directed by AR Murugadoss. His other film releases this year were Taana, Dagaalty and Sandi Muni. Yogi Babu is also a part of Dhanush's upcoming film, Karnan, directed by Mari Selvaraj. He has already shot for his portions and his role will be a crucial one.