Decision soon on reopening primary schools in border areas: K'taka CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the experts are assessing the situation in the districts of Karnataka bordering Kerala and Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the decision regarding the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions in the state's border areas and on reopening of primary schools will be taken after a meeting with the expert committee. The Chief Minister made the statement when he was speaking to reporters at the Mangaluru Airport on Wednesday.

He said that the experts are assessing the situation in the districts of Karnataka bordering Kerala and Maharashtra. A meeting would be held with the COVID-19 expert committee soon after Dasara to discuss the situation and a decision on relaxing the restrictions in border districts would be taken. The decision will also be taken regarding the reopening of primary schools too, the CM added.

Primary schools in Karnataka were set to reopen after Dasara on October 21.

Karnataka on Wednesday logged 357 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,82,089 and death toll to 37,916, the health department said. The day also saw 438 discharges, pushing the number of recoveries to 29,34,523. Bengaluru Urban accounted for 140 new cases, as the city saw 157 discharges and 5 deaths.

After Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada recorded the second highest of 35 new cases, Tumakuru 27, Hassan 26, Mysuru 21, followed by others.

Trials of COVID-19 vaccination for children aged between 2 and 18-year-olds are in the final stage. Children and adolescents will be vaccinated soon. Karnataka is at the forefront of vaccination, the CM observed.

Speaking about the cases and charge sheets filed against the public during the pandemic, the Chief Minister said that a decision will be taken to withdraw the cases after holding discussions with the police officials.

Karnataka government has imposed strict restrictions on the movement of people from Kerala following the precarious Covid-19 situation in the state. The government has also restricted the movement of people, including students from Karnataka to Kerala also.