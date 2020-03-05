Death threat for Kerala CM Pinarayi, warns him to stop criticising PFI and SDPI

Meanwhile, Pinarayi’s colleague in the CPI(M), P Jayajaran has also received a threat letter.

news Death Threat

A letter threatening to eliminate Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been received by AA Rahim, state secretary of the DYFI - youth wing of the CPI(M).

Rahim received the letter on March 3 to the office address of DYFI (Democratic Youth Federation of India) in Thiruvananthapuram.

“It says that Pinarayi should stop criticising outfits like PFI (Popular Front of India) and SDPI (Socialist Democratic Party of India). If he did, he would be hacked to death,” Rahim told TNM.

Rahim had earlier also received threats particularly after his wedding to a Hindu woman.

“Hence, I examined the letter in the night only as I didn’t give it much importance, but lodged a complaint with the city Police Commissioner the next day as I realised it was against the CM,” Rahim added.

The letter uses abusive language against Rahim as well as the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, P Jayarajan, senior leader of the CPI(M), also received a threat letter saying that he was accused in several criminal cases and would be killed.

Police, on the threat received to Jayarajan, submitted a report to the magistrate in Thalassery, Kannur.

"A complaint has been received about the threat. We need the court's sanction to initiate a probe, the procedures for which have begun," an official of the Kathirur Police Station in Kannur told TNM.

P Jayarajan is the former Kannur district secretary of the party. He had contested the Lok Sabha elections from neighbouring Vadakara constituency and lost to Congress's K Muraleedharan.

“In the earlier threat letters I had received and the one P Jayarajan has received now, the handwriting is warped, so it would be tough to trace who sent it. But in the one against the CM, the handwriting is clear,” Rahim said.

Museum Police in the city have registered an FIR on the complaint.

The Chief Minister had last month cautioned against the infiltration of members of extremist outfits in the protests against the CAA in the state and said the Left government would not allow any attempt to create communal disharmony in society.

Coming down on the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), he had said such "extremist" groups were trying to divide people and create law and order issues in some places under the garb of the protests.

With PTI Inputs