Death of 41-year-old man takes COVID-19 fatalities to 17 in Kerala

Dini Chacko, who had come to Kerala from the Maldives on May 16, had chronic kidney disease and respiratory problems.

A 41-year-old man, who had COVID-19 and was under treatment at the Thrissur Medical College, died on Monday. Dini Chacko, who had come to Kerala from the Maldives on May 16, had chronic kidney disease and respiratory problems. He was on hemodialysis following the failure of his kidneys and was on ventilator support as well. He died of heart failure at 1 in the afternoon.

Dini's death would be the 17th in the state, due to COVID-19.

The number of new cases had been going up in the recent weeks with the state reporting more than a hundred each on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. On Monday, 91 new cases were reported, informed the office of Health Minister KK Shailaja. Twenty-seven of these are from Thrissur, where reports of an 87-year-old's death had also emerged. However, it is not yet confirmed if he died of COVID-19. Two health workers in Thrissur have also tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, although the source of infection is still unknown.

Thrissur district now has the third most number of active cases with 114 people under treatment. Palakkad, which had been seeing a number of new cases in the last few days, has 158 patients under treatment. However, Malappuram has the most number of active cases with 163 patients.

Eighty-eight of the cases reported on Monday are people who have come to Kerala from other countries and states. One person has contracted the disease through contact.

Eleven people have tested negative for coronavirus on Monday. As of now, 814 people have recovered from the disease, while 1,174 others are under treatment in the state.

Since the borders to Kerala have been opened after nearly two months of lockdown, 1,93,363 people have reached through air, sea and road. Following the quarantine protocol of Kerala, 1,97,078 people are under observation - 1,95,307 of whom are in home or institutional quarantine. The others are under observation in hospitals.

The daily testing of 3,000 samples continues, as many as 3,827 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. This includes the regular testing and augmented testing, apart from the sentinel surveillance. The state has tested 1,13,956 samples so far.

Six new places have been added to the hotspot list on Monday, making it a total of 150 hotspots in the state.