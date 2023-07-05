Deadly lightning strikes in Bihar - 23 killed in a day

Nitish Kumar announces ex-gratia of Rs.4 lac to kin of deceased.

news News

At least 23 people were killed following lightning strikes across Bihar in the last 24 hours, an official said on July 5, Wednesday. Rohtas district reported six deaths, the highest number, followed by three each in Jahanabad, Buxar and Jamui; two each in Gaya, Banka and Bhagalpur; and one each in Aurangabad and Katihar.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed condolences and has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs to the family members of the deceased.

He has also appealed to people to follow the guidelines issued by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and the Met Department regarding lightning strikes.

The SDMA has been appealing to people, especially those living in rural areas, to avoid going to agricultural fields or standing under the trees, electric poles or temporary houses made of clay during heavy rains.

They have also warned people living in urban areas to stay away from windows and not touch electrical devices like refrigerators, ACs while it is raining.

The people are also told to avoid going to the rooftop of buildings when it rains heavily..