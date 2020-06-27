Days before she was to retire, head nurse in Hyd hospital dies of COVID-19

Victoria Jayamani is reportedly the first healthcare worker to lose her life to COVID-19 in Telangana.

news Coronavirus

A head nurse working with a state-run hospital in Hyderabad has died of COVID-19, days before her retirement from service. She was undergoing treatment at the Gandhi General Hospital.



Victoria Jayamani was head nurse with Government General and Chest Hospital at Erragadda, and was about to retire at the end of this month. However, she tested positive for coronavirus about 10 days ago.

Victoria is the first healthcare worker who has succumbed to COVID-19 in Telangana.

Gandhi Hospital's Dr Prabhakar Reddy told ANI, "A head nurse working at Government General and Chest Hospital, was admitted at Gandhi Hospital after she tested positive for Covid-19. She was also a diabetic. Two days back, she was put on the ventilator, but could not recover. She passed away on Friday morning."

The nurse had been on medical leave for about 20 days due to her health condition. According to the Chest Hospital Superintendent, Dr Mahboob Khan, she was treated at the hospital for two days after she was found positive for coronavirus.



However, she was shifted to the Gandhi General Hospital as comorbidities such as asthma and diabetes led to her condition worsening.

Dr Khan claimed that Victoria was on COVID-19 duty for one day before she attended a private function. She then went on medical leave.

He said, "After attending a private function, she took medical leave from June 4. She came to the hospital on June 16, complaining of health issues. When we collected samples, she tested positive for the virus. She was admitted on June 19 and given treatment here."

While family members alleged that she was given COVID-19 duties despite her health issues, the Hospital Superintendent said, "Victoria was not assigned COVID-19 duties given her health issues. She is said to have been on COVID-19 duties for a single shift before she attended the private function."

Victoria's husband has also reportedly tested positive for the virus and has been placed in isolation.

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has expressed her condolences at the nurse's passing.