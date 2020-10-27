Four days after the death of Telangana's former Home Minister and senior Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Nayini Narasimha Reddy, his wife, Nayini Ahalya (68) too passed away on Monday. Ahalya breathed her last at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad, where her husband died on October 22. The couple was undergoing treatment at the private hospital for health complications post their recovery from COVID-19.

Family members had brought Ahalya in an ambulance to her residence so that they could see her for the last time.

The second death in four days plunged Narasimha Reddy's family into gloom. The couple is survived by a son and daughter.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed his deep condolences on the demise of Nayini Ahalya to members of the bereaved family.

Nayini Narasimha Reddy, who was the first Home Minister of Telangana passed away on Thursday. The 86-year-old had witnessed complications, including pneumonia, after recovering from COVID-19 about three weeks ago before his death. Hospital authorities had said that the former Minister had suffered extensive lung damage due to the disease.

Nayini, who hailed from Devarakonda of Nalgonda, had settled down in Hyderabad with his family. He had participated in the first-phase Telangana movement in 1969 as well. He became an MLA when he won the local assembly elections in 1975 and 1985 from Musheerabad.

Nayini was given state honours by the TRS government. Ahalya who was ill during the funeral, was brought to the cremation in a wheelchair.

Nayini had emerged as a political leader through trade union politics and through his activism in labour unions for the workers working in different industrial companies in and out of Hyderabad. In united Andhra Pradesh, he worked as Minister of Technical Education from 2005 to 2008, under the coalition government of Congress's Y S Rajashekar Reddy (YSR).

Later, he served as first-ever Home Minister of Telangana after it was separated from Andhra in 2014. He had been serving as an MLC under the Governor quota at the time of his passing.

