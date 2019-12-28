Days after taking charge, Telangana Collector cycles to govt hospital for surprise visit

Bureaucracy

Photos of Nizamabad Collector Narayana Reddy's visit are being circulated on social media and the move is winning him praise.

A man in formal clothes, donning a white cap reached the premises of the Nizamabad government general hospital at around 8 am on Friday, riding a cycle. Even as the patients and their attendants were beginning their day, he started interacting with them as he visited different wings. He also visited the Reverse Osmosis (RO) water plant and medical store at the hospital premises.

As this played out, the staff of the hospital, who were perplexed at first, realised that it was Nizamabad District Collector C Narayana Reddy, who had just been transferred to the district.

Barely a few days after taking charge, Narayana Reddy made a surprise visit to the hospital to ascertain the prevailing condition.



The Collector, who started off on a cycle from the Roads & Building (R&B) department guest house toured parts of the city, before he reached the district government hospital.

The Collector observed the outpatient department and visited several wards, while enquiring about the availability of staff at the hospital.

Upon learning about his visit, In-charge Superintendent Dr Ramulu later reached the premises. After his visit, Narayana Reddy reportedly asked the hospital officials to initiate disciplinary action against those who were found to be showing negligence towards their duties.

The @Collector_NZB Sri C.Narayana Reddy I.A.S carried out an unscheduled & sudden Inspection of Government General hospital, Nizamabad and Interacted with Patients and their attendants. pic.twitter.com/tpS40AmbQE — District Collector Nizamabad (@Collector_NZB) December 27, 2019

Being one of the biggest hospitals in the region, the Nizamabad government hospital serves people even from neighboring Kamareddy, Nirmal and Bhainsa areas.

The Collector had taken charge on December 24 and had categorically cautioned officials that he won't hesitate to take disciplinary action against those who neglected their duties.

Speaking to the media after his surprise visit, he said, "We are hoping to ensure that this hospital offers the best service. Our team of doctors are also ready to work in this regard."

He further added, "Presently, the hospital stands in the 17th position in the country, where e-registration is concerned. We will work to further better it and extend our support, to make sure this is the best hospital in Nizamabad."

The videos and photos of the Collector's visit are being circulated on social media and the move is winning him praise.

