Days after PUBG ban, Akshay Kumar unveils Made-in-India 'FAU:G'

Developed by Bengaluru-based nCore, the game is based on real scenarios encountered by the Indian Security Forces.

Two days after India banned 118 mobile applications including the popular mobile game PUBG, Bengaluru-based nCore Games has announced that it will soon be launching a new multiplayer mid-core gaming title called ‘Fearless and United: Guards (FAU:G)’.

According to nCore, the game is based on real scenarios of domestic and foreign threats encountered by the Indian Security Forces. In teams of five, players will be able to collaborate and fight.

The game is expected to launch at the end of October with its first level set in the backdrop of Galwan Valley, followed by third person shooting gameplay in the subsequent releases. The game will be available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar too tweeted about the launch of the game and said that 20% of the net revenue generated by the game will be donated to Bharat Ke Veer foundation.

“Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust,” the actor tweeted.

According to nCore, “Bharat Ke Veer Trust is conceptualised by Akshay Kumar and implemented by the Ministry of Home Affairs, to support the families of India’s Armed Forces Martyrs.

“For youngsters in India, gaming is becoming an important form of entertainment. With FAU:G, I’m hoping that as they play the game they will learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers and also contribute to the families of the martyrs; and with this each one of us has the ability to support PM Modi’s vision of Atma Nirbhar,” Akshay Kumar added in a media statement.

Founded in 2018, nCore is a Bengaluru-based mobile gaming startup founded by Dayanidhi MG and Vishal Gondal. Vishal is also the founder of wearable devices startup GOQii and Indiagames.

The company claims that ‘the core focus will be to match the scale and grandeur of popular global games and customize the content to suit the local brand’.

Dayanidhi MG, CEO of nCore Games, said, “nCore team has in depth experience in different genres specially midcore games. We managed genre defining MOBA games like Vainglory of SuperEvil Megacorp for the worldwide audience. We have also worked with global studios like Rovio. nCore has an experienced team and is constantly expanding to bring the best talent together to create games that Indian gamers can relate to while playing”.