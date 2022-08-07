Dasoju Sravan who quit Congress joins BJP, calls it own home

Dasoju Sravan quit the Congress two days ago alleging that Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy does not respect the backward classes or the idea of social justice and constitutional values.

Dasoju Sravan, who quit the Congress party days ago, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, August 7 in the presence of its top leadership in New Delhi. Sravan left the Congress blaming the functioning style of the Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy. His resignation came just days after Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy quit the Congress and also joined the BJP.

Sravan and a few of his followers were invited into the BJP in the presence of BJP Telangana affairs in-charge Tarun Chugh, Union Minister Kishan Reddy, senior party leader Muralidhar Rao, former MP G Vivek and former MLA NVSS Prabhakar. While Kishan Reddy offered Sravan BJP’s shawl/kanduva, Tarun Chugh gave him primary membership of the party.

Speaking on the occasion, Sravan said that joining the BJP felt like he was going back home. “I worked as a swayamsevak in the RSS in my childhood and was part of ABVP [Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad] as a student leader in Osmania University and became the general secretary. Now it feels like going back to my own house as I join the party,” he said.

He added, “I thank BJP leaders and cadres for giving me the opportunity to bring the ideology of Narendra Modi and the BJP into Telangana in a strong way.”

Sravan, who is hoping to see the BJP as an alternative to the Congress, said that the sacrifices of over 1,500 Telangana statehood martyrs were undermined under the KCR-led TRS ruling the state as he turned the rich state into a debt-ridden one. He said, “None of the irrigation projects have been completed. The Kaleshwaram project appears to be overspent, it was supposed to be completed at Rs 35,000 crore but the expenditure was increased to Rs 1.50 lakh crore as it became a hub of commissions.”

Sravan had earlier accused Revanth Reddy of running the Congress like his “private property”. He claimed that the Congress would not come to power under Revanth’s leadership as it is not progressing to become an alternative to the ruling TRS due to Revanth’s immature operation of the party.

Sravan, who hails from Chary (Vishwabrahmin) caste, one of the weaker sections categorised under Backward Classes (BCs), alleged that Revanth Reddy does not believe in the idea of social justice and respects neither the backward classes nor the Constitution of India.

