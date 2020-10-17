Dasara celebrations begin in Vijayawada’s Kanaka Durga temple

The temple, which sees lakhs of devotees visiting during the festival every year, has limited the entry of devotees due to the pandemic.

news Festival

The Dasara Mahotsavam (grand celebrations) commenced in Vijayawada on Saturday at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, commonly known as the Kanaka Durga temple. The famous temple will celebrate a different form of the goddess on each of these days from Saturday to October 25.

On Saturday, the temple will celebrate and worship Sri Swarna Kavachalakruta Sri Durga Devi,, followed by Sri Bala Tripura Sundari Devi on Sunday and Sri Gayatri Devi on Monday.

Similarly, Sri Annapurna Devi will be worshipped on Tuesday, Sri Saraswati Devi (Moola Nakshatram) on Wednesday, Sri Lalitha Tripura Sundari Devi on Thursday, Sri Mahalakshmi Devi on Friday, Sri Durga Devi (on Durgashtami on Friday) and Sri Mahishasura Mardhini Devi (on Maharnavami on Saturday), and finally Sri Rajarajeshwari Devi (on Vijayadasami on Sunday).

Saturday being the first day of the Sarannavaratris (nine auspicious days), the deity will be adorned with gold to appear as goddess Durga to the devotees.

The temple has been decked up in preparation for the celebrations.

However, amid the COViD-19 pandemic, the temple will follow the guidelines as part of the celebrations.

Located on a hill near the banks of Krishna river, the Kanaka Durga temple is very popular in the Telugu states.

Meanwhile, the Visakhapatnam-based Sri Saradapeetham has also commenced Sarannavaratri Dasara celebrations on Saturday.

Similar to Kanaka Durga temple, Saradapeetham deity Rajasyamala will also don a different avatar on each day for the next nine days.