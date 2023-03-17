Darshanaâ€™s Purusha Pretham, directed by Krishand, to release on OTT

The film revolves around a policeman, played by Prasanth Alexander, and the mystery of a missing corpse.

Flix Mollywood

What begins like a ghost story soon turns into a heady mix of dark humour and drama in the trailer of Purusha Pretham (Male Ghost), an upcoming Malayalam film. It is directed by Krishand, who made the critically acclaimed Aavasavyuham, which won the Kerala state award for best film and screenplay in 2021. Darshana Rajendran, Prasanth Alexander, and Devaki Rajendran play the lead roles in Purusha Pretham. The film will release on the OTT platform SonyLIV on March 24.

The trailer, which came out on Thursday, March 16, shows a police team led by Prasanth and Jagadish investigating a crime. Darshana walks into the station to talk about a dead body in a river and then a fast song begins to play, during which several characters pass by, and the character Sebastian (Prasanth) is described as peculiar. The trailer suggests a very different offering compared to the offbeat Aavasavyuham.

Purusha Pretham, written by Ajith Haridas, is based on an original story by Manu Thodupuzha. It revolves around Sebastian, considered the daring policeman that everyone wants to be like. There have been mysteries surrounding him but no one questions Sebastian, until an unidentified corpse goes missing. The rest of the film concerns the mystery of the missing body.

Watch: Trailer of the film

The trailer also refers to the casteism that comes into play when there is the work of digging up bodies and cleaning toilets.

Jeo Baby presents the film produced by Mankind Cinemas, Einstin Media, Symmetry Cinema, and Prasanth Alexander. The movie, set in the wetlands of Kochi, is also shot by its director Krishand. Ajmal Jasbulla has composed the music and Suhail Backer has edited the film.

This is Darshanaâ€™s newest after the hugely successful Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey and the recently released Thuramukham.