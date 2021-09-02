Darshana Rajendran pens moving note 1 year after CU Soon release

“I've been acting for 10 years since, but C U Soon in many ways felt like that first time again. And that's one of the many things that made it so special for me,” Darshana Rajendran wrote in a social media post.

Flix Mollywood

As CU Soon completed one year of its release on September 1, actor Darshana Rajendran took to social media to share a moving note about the film on Wednesday. Darshana, who essayed the role of Anumol alongside actors Fahadh Faasil and Roshan Mathew, wrote how the movie is special to her. She opened the note by writing about how she discovered acting in 2011 and has continued to act for 10 years. However, she underlines how in many ways, the process of filming for CU Soon made her feel like a debutante again.

Mentioning that the film holds a special place in her heart, Darshana wrote: “I first discovered acting in 2011. I loved my first experience on stage so much that it's a feeling that I've constantly tried to hold on to, to recreate, to relive. I've been acting for 10 years since, but C U Soon in many ways felt like that first time again. And that's one of the many things that made it so special for me.” Extending her gratitude to the cast and crew, she further added, “It's been one year since the film released and I can't help but think of these incredible people who made it happen, in some almost-impossible circumstances. So much love and gratitude for Anumol, for C U Soon, for this lovely, lovely team."

Darshana Rajendran also shared group photos and images from the sets of the film. Several celebrities dropped comments below the post. Mentioning that Darshana’s post is making her emotional, actor Nazriya, who was on board as the producer for the project along with actor Fahadh, stated that both the film as well as actor Darshana Rajendran, are special. “Emo ho gaya…..️special one u n this film, “Nazriya’s comment read.

Mahesh Narayanan's CU Soon was shot during the lockdown and premiered on Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video on September 1 last year. It was produced by actors Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim. With the story told entirely through screens, it was viewed as an experimental film in Malayalam cinema.

