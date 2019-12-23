Darshan starrer ‘Roberrt’ wrapped up, first look on Christmas

Sandalwood

The ‘Roberrt’ team was camping in Varanasi for the last few weeks to wrap up the last schedule for the film.

Kannada star Darshan has wrapped up the shooting for his upcoming Roberrt, which is directed by Tharun Sudhir. Confirming this, the star posted a pic of him and his team relaxing on a boat ride. It may be recalled here that the Roberrt team was camping in Varanasi for a few weeks now to wrap up the last schedule for the film.

While revealing that the shooting has been completed, Darshan also disclosed on his social media page that the film’s first look will be out on December 25.

It may be noted here that the shooting for Roberrt began at the Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru. Sources close the film unit had revealed earlier that the filmmakers have entered into a Non-Disclosure Agreement with the team members and banned the usage of mobile phones on the sets to ensure no pics or videos are leaked unofficially.

When this film was announced, it was revealed that Darshan’s character in it is named Robert but the director put an end to all guesswork and clarified that the character will have nothing to do with the star’s cameo role in Chowka.

Asha Bhat plays the female lead in this entertainer which has the Tollywood star Jagapathi Babu as the antagonist. The technical crew of Roberrt includes Arjun Janya for music and Sudhakar S Raj for camerawork.

Darshan is currently basking in the grand success of Odeya. Directed by MD Sridhar, the film was bankrolled by Darshan’s close friend Sandesh Nagraj under the banner Sandesh Productions. Raghavi Thimmayya (Sanah Thimmayya) played the female lead in this flick. The technical crew of Oedya comprised Krishna Kumar for cranking the camera with the background score by V Harikrishna and music by Arjun Janya.

The actor currently has Gandugali Madakari Nayaka in his kitty. Directed by Rajendra Singh Babu, the film is produced by well-known producer Rockline Venkatesh under his banner. The film is inspired by the historical novel penned by BL Venu.

(Content provided by Digital Native)