Darshan fans excited as 'Roberrt' opens in theatres

Fans celebrated the release of the much-awaited 'Roberrt' with posters, cut-outs, puja ceremonies and dancing.

Flix Sandalwood

Sandalwood star Darshan’s movie Roberrt, which is one of the most anticipated Kannada movies of 2021, hit theatres on Thursday. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the movie since Roberrt marks the first film featuring an A-lister to release in theatres post the pandemic-induced lockdown. Cutouts, posters, banners and even fireworks were reportedly used by fans to promote the film.

Roberrt was initially scheduled to hit the theatres in April 2020, but the production had to be delayed in view of the pandemic. The movie has attracted positive responses from fans so far, based on their reactions on social media. From Darshan’s performance to the exciting action sequences, fans seem to have enjoyed aspect of Roberrt.

Check out some of their reactions here.

One person called the film “outstanding” and praised Darshan’s look and performance as a 25-year-old. They wrote, "#Roberrt out standing. Dboss career one of the top collection 100%.1st half excellent. 2nd half power packed . And d boss acting 25 age person acting look. Totally unbelievable movie #roberrtmaniabegins # Robertrewiew #DBoss.”

#Roberrt out standing. Dboss career one of the top collection 100%.1st half excellent. 2nd half power packed . And d boss acting 25 age person acting look. Totally unbelievable movie #roberrtmaniabegins #Robertrewiew #DBoss @dasadarshan @TharunSudhir — Vinayaka (@filmlover7483) March 11, 2021

Praising Darshan’s look in Roberrt, another user wrote, “#Roberrt movie interval done! Interval bang is super, DBoss in new avatar completely. ONE WORD GOOSEBUMPS 2nd half is crucial, movie is picking pace.”

#Roberrt movie interval done!



Interval bang is super, DBoss in new avatar completely. ONE WORD GOOSEBUMPS



2nd half is crucial, movie is picking pace.



Await full review — Sahasa Simha (@roberrt_fan) March 11, 2021

Some users tweeted videos where fans are seen celebrating the release of the movie with a puja ceremony, music and dancing.

Several fans wrote reviews of Roberrt, careful not to divulge any spoilers. Though some were of the opinion that the second half of the movie is a little slow, they all agreed that the film is a must-watch.

#Roberrt Postive Talk All over

Superb First Half & Interval Bang@TharunSudhir Direction✌️@dasadarshan Out Standing Performance & Screen presence

Ravana Scene Maatra Chindi

Visual Treat ❤ Harikrishna Sir Bgm

Chikkanna comedy Highlight

Fans ge Antu Habba pic.twitter.com/aPpuf7HJ5j — Vickey Vikram (@vickey9036) March 11, 2021

Entertaining film went without expectations movie was worth for my money though second half little slow but it was engaging easily we can watch it for once#HeroTheFilm — KM ⚡ (@moviefreak143) March 5, 2021

Awesome movie it's really a fest for Dboss fans...Frst half goosebumps interval scene and second half engaging, climax is top notch and such a treat to watch Dboss in New look his acting skills are impeccable....must watch movie, BGM Top notch Rating 4/5 #Roberrt — Dilip (@dilipnaikr) March 11, 2021

According to a Times of India report, Roberrt will have around 3,889 shows on the first day and will release in almost 1,596 cinema halls. The report further states that according to the breakup of the data, 2786 shows will take place in Karnataka, while 433 shows will premiere in Andhra Pradesh and 407 in Telangana.

Apart from Darshan, the Tharun Sudhir directorial features Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Asha Bhat, Devaraj and P Ravi Shankar in crucial roles. Roberrt has music by V Harikrishna, with cinematography and editing by Sudhakar S Raj and KM Prakash respectively. The movie has been released in both Kannada and Telugu languages.

Hopes are high on Roberrt’s box office performance since Darshan’s previous films, action- drama Yajamana starring Rashmika Mandanna and historical war film Kurukshetra had a great run at the box office.