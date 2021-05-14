Cyclonic storm Tauktae to bring heavy rains in many regions, NDRF readies teams

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has earmarked 53 teams across five states to tackle possible after- effects of cyclone 'Tauktae' that is developing in the Arabian Sea. NDRF Director General SN Pradhan said that these teams are being deployed in the coastal regions of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra. As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and advisories issued by some of these coastal states, a pressure area had formed over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area on May 13.

"It will concentrate into a depression over the same region by Saturday morning and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours," the IMD said in the warning report issued on May 14 afternoon. It is very likely to intensify further and move north-northwestwards Gujarat and adjoining Pakistan coasts. The advisory said the cyclonic storm is likely to reach near the Gujarat coast around May 18 evening.

The name 'Tauktae' has been given by Myanmar which means 'gecko'. This is going to be the first cyclonic storm of this year along the Indian coast. Out of the 53 teams, the NDRF DG said, 24 have been pre-deployed or stationed on the ground while the rest are on stand-by. A single NDRF team comprises about 40 personnel and they are armed with tree and pole cutters, boats, basic medical aid and other relief and rescue equipment.

Here are the statewise warnings given by the IMD as on May 14 afternoon:

Lakshadweep Islands: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places with extremely heavy falls (≥ 20 cm) at isolated places very likely on 14thMay, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on May 15 and heavy falls at isolated places on May 16.

Kerala: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy falls (≥ 20 cm) at isolated places on May 14, heavy to very heavy falls at a few places on May 15 and heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places on May 16 and May 17.

Tamil Nadu (Ghat districts): Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy falls & extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely on May 14 and heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places on May 15.

Karnataka (coastal & adjoining Ghat districts):Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few paces with extremely heavy falls at isolated places on May 14 and 15 and heavy rainfall at isolated places on May 16.

Konkan and Goa: Light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Goa on May 14, at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places over south Konkan and Goa and heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over north Konkan on May 15 andheavy falls at isolated places on May 16.

Gujarat: Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places very likely over coastal districts of Saurashtra on May 16, at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places on May 17 and with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places extremely heavy falls (≥ 20 cm) at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch on 18th.

Southwest Rajasthan: Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places very likely on May 17 and 18.

Other than rainfall warning, Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea as previously slated. The IMD said sea conditions over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep -Maldives area and equatorial Indian Ocean will be rough to very rough on May 14.

Further, sea conditions over Arabian Sea will be high to very high.

“The fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep –Maldives areas, east central Arabian Sea along & off Karnataka coast,east central Arabian Sea and along & off Maharashtra –Goa coasts and into east central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea along & off Gujarat coast till May 18. Those who are out at sea over north and adjoining east central Arabian Sea are advised to return to the coast,” the warning said.

(PTI inputs)