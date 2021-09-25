Cyclonic storm likely to cross north Andhra coast by Sunday: IMD

The department advised fishermen against venturing into the sea along and off Andhra Pradesh coasts for the next four days.

news Weather

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted that a cyclonic storm is likely to cross north Andhra Pradesh coast, closer to Odisha, by the evening of Sunday, September 26. The low pressure area that formed over east-central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood has intensified into a depression over the east-central and adjoining north-east Bay of Bengal on Friday.

The IMD on Saturday, September 25, issued a four-day warning to fishermen in Andhra Pradesh against venturing into the sea. The IMD said that the weather would be squally with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60kmph and that the sea condition will be “rough to very rough” on Saturday and Sunday. The department advised fishermen against venturing into the sea along and off Andhra Pradesh coasts for the next four days

The depression was nearly 670 km east-southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha and 740 km east of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh at 5.30 pm on Friday, the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

However, the IMD said that the Southwest monsoon has been normal over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema. The department has issued a heavy rainfall warning for September 26 and September 29.

Meanwhile, Bapatla in Guntur district recorded the highest rainfall of 9 cm followed by Sattenapalle in the same district at 8 cm.

In view of the cyclone warning, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) in Odisha has issued an advisory asking officials to remain prepared to tackle any localised flood-like situation or the possibility of landslides in hilly areas, while also ensuring that the control room stays operational round the clock.

The IMD said that the cyclone is likely to move initially west-northwestwards during next 24 hours and west-southwestwards thereafter and cross south Odisha north Andhra Pradesh coasts between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur around Kalingapatnam by Sunday evening. The weather office has forecasted heavy rainfall at one or two places in Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, and Jagatsinghpur districts on Saturday, and heavy to very heavy rain in Puri, Khordha, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal on Sunday.

There is also a likelihood of heavy to very heavy showers in Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Koraput, and Malkangiri districts on Monday and Tuesday, the IMD said.

With PTI inputs