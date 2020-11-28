Cyclone Nivar: Several hectares of crop damaged in Andhra Pradesh

According to preliminary reports, Krishna district alone reported 94,464 hectares of crop loss.

Nellore, Prakasam and Rayalaseema districts in Andhra Pradesh have borne the brunt of the very severe cyclonic storm Nivar in the past four days, receiving almost 188% excess rainfall. The state has reported hectares worth of crop losses and is offering an 80% subsidy on seeds and Rs 500 for those at relief camps when they return home.

"Due to the heavy rains that battered the state between November 23-26 over 10,000 people are taking shelter in 147 relief camps," said an official.

According to preliminary reports, the state government estimated that crop losses occurred in 30,000 hectares in Chittoor, Nellore, Kadapa and Prakasam districts. The Krishna district collector Mohammad Imtiaz said crops across 94,464 hectares of paddy, cotton, groundnut, green gram and other crops were damaged.

Likewise, several places suffered power interruptions, and 180 km length of roads were also damaged. "Inundated houses were recorded as 664 while damaged houses were 673," he said.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said affected people taking refuge in the relief camps will be given Rs 500 each while they return home. The state government will also give 80% subsidy on seeds to farmers in the affected areas. Ex-gratia and compensation with regard to loss of human life and damage to property would be paid following guidelines.

Kannababu said the government has been providing input subsidy in the same season. For crop damage between June and September, the subsidy was paid in October and for October crop loss, it was paid in November.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to remain alert, providing all help to people taking refuge in the relief camps. He also instructed them to restore power supply, repair the damaged roads on a war footing and provide ex-gratia to the kin of people who died in the heavy rains.

The Director General of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Fire services, Mohammad Ahsan Reza informed that 87 SDRF teams were engaged in search and rescue operations in the cyclone hit districts of the state.

On Friday, Chittoor police rescued six people stranded near a river. "Six stranded citizens on the other side of the Pintcha river were ziplined to safety with the help of SDRF, NDRF and Chittoor police," said an official.

Five women trapped in overflowing water from a canal in Kadapa district were rescued by two policemen, who were on duty nearby.

(With IANS Inputs)