Cyclone Nivar: List of trains cancelled and diverted by South Central railways

The cyclone is expected to make a landfall between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram by November 25 midnight or in the early hours of November 26.

Several trains have been cancelled and diverted in the wake of cyclone Nivar that set to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu later on Wednesday. South Central Railways has cancelled five trains while diverting at least eight trains in the wake of the cyclonic conditions.



The Hyderabad Tambaram train 02760 scheduled for 26 November and Tambaram Hyderabad train 02759 scheduled for 26 November has been cancelled along with Madurai -Bikaner train 06053 scheduled for 26 November and Bikaner -Madurai train (06053) which is scheduled for 29 November. The Chennai Central -Satragachi has also been cancelled.

Bengaluru Danapur train and Bengaluru Cantonment-Guwahati have been diverted via Jolarpettai, Renigunta and Gudur. Yashwanthpur Danapur, Thiruvananthapuram -Gorakpur Danapur -Bengaluru, Guwahati - Bengaluru Cantonment and Darbangha -Mysuru along with Shalimar -Thiruvananthapuram, a total of eight trains were diverted via Jolarpettai, Renigunta and Gudur.