The cyclone is expected to make a landfall between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram by November 25 midnight or in the early hours of November 26.
Several trains have been cancelled and diverted in the wake of cyclone Nivar that set to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu later on Wednesday. South Central Railways has cancelled five trains while diverting at least eight trains in the wake of the cyclonic conditions.
The Hyderabad Tambaram train 02760 scheduled for 26 November and Tambaram Hyderabad train 02759 scheduled for 26 November has been cancelled along with Madurai -Bikaner train 06053 scheduled for 26 November and Bikaner -Madurai train (06053) which is scheduled for 29 November. The Chennai Central -Satragachi has also been cancelled.
Bengaluru Danapur train and Bengaluru Cantonment-Guwahati have been diverted via Jolarpettai, Renigunta and Gudur. Yashwanthpur Danapur, Thiruvananthapuram -Gorakpur Danapur -Bengaluru, Guwahati - Bengaluru Cantonment and Darbangha -Mysuru along with Shalimar -Thiruvananthapuram, a total of eight trains were diverted via Jolarpettai, Renigunta and Gudur.
The severe Cyclonic Storm Nivar has intensified into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) and is currently around 90 kilometres from Cuddalore, 150 kilometres from Puducherry and 220 kilometres away from Chennai, as per the latest bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management department said that it has alerted and placed State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on alert to face the situation.
SDMA Commissioner Kannababu urged residents in cyclone prone districts to move to safer areas.