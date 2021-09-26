Cyclone Gulab: South Central Railway releases list of cancelled, diverted trains

Cyclone Gulab has formed in the Bay of Bengal, which intensified from low pressure to a deep depression in less than 48 hours, the IMD said on Saturday evening.

news Weather

Several trains have been cancelled and diverted in the wake of cyclone Gulab and very heavy to extremely heavy rains and heavy rains. South Central Railway has cancelled four trains and diverted six trains.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday evening, Cyclone Gulab has formed in the Bay of Bengal which intensified from low pressure to a deep depression in less than 48 hours. On Sunday, September 26, the Met department warned of very heavy to extremely heavy rain (115.6mm to over 204.4mm in 24 hours) over south Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh. Heavy rain is likely over Telangana, north interior Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Trains bound to KSR Bengaluru City and Bhubaneshwar have been cancelled. The South Central Railway, which has six divisions, and predominantly serves Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra. It also serves Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh to a limited extent.

Trains that have been cancelled

The KSR Bengaluru City-bound Bhubaneshwar train (08463) has been cancelled on Sunday, September 26, beside Bhubaneshwar bound KSR Bengaluru City train 08464 scheduled for 27/09 (Monday). The Bhubaneshwar-Yeshwanthpur train (02845), which was scheduled for Sunday, and the Yeshwanthpur-Bhubaneshwar train (02846), scheduled for Monday, September 27, have been cancelled.

Trains diverted

The New Tinusukia-KSR Bengaluru City (02250) was diverted via Khargapiur, Jharsuguda and Balharshah.

The Howrah-Chennai Central (02821), scheduled for Sunday and Howrah-Yasvantpur (02873) and the Howrah-Vasco-da-gama (08047) have been diverted via Khargapiur, Jharsuguda and Balharshah.

The Yesvantpur-Budge Budge (02253), the Kanniyakumari-Howrah (02666) and the Chennai Central-Howrah (02822), which are scheduled for Sunday (25/09), have been diverted via Vizianagaram, Titlagarh-Jarsuguda and Kharagpur.

Meanwhile, at 11.30 am on Sunday, the IMD said that Cycline Gulab is likely to make landfall at midnight. “At 0830 hrs IST of today, ‘Gulab’ over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal… to cross north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts between Kalingapatnam and Gopalpur, as a CS (cyclonic storm) around mid-night of today.”

At 0830 hrs IST of today, ‘Gulab’ over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal, centered near 18.4°N/86.4°https://t.co/yp3E5qc6Gw cross north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts between Kalingapatnam & Gopalpur,as a CS around mid-night of today. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 26, 2021