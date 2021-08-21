‘On the cusp of a new journey’: Actor Ann Augustine to debut as producer

Ann Augustine, who was last seen in the 2017 movie ‘Solo’, said she is returning to her “roots and familiar places as an actor.”

Flix Mollywood

Mollywood actor Ann Augustine had a surprise in store for her fans. She recently took to social media to announce that she is all set to make her debut as a producer along with Miramar Films. In her Instagram post, the actor also mentioned that she is also returning to her roots of acting, hinting that she might sign new acting projects. “On the cusp of a new journey as @miramarfilms and I take our first steps into producing feature films and I return to my roots and familiar places as an actor,” Ann wrote. Miramar film produces and co-produces feature films, documentaries and animations, said its website.

The state award-winning actor also added that starting off the journey has not been easy for her. However, she extended her gratitude to fans for their love and support. “Starting off once again is not easy but thanks to God's grace and to you all for being with me and showering me with love, support, prayers and blessings. #newjourney #thankyou #godsblessings #hope #miramarfilms #artist #production,”

Gauthami Nair, Ahaana Krishna, Srindaa and many other colleagues from the industry extended their wishes to Ann. The actor is the daughter of late actor Augustine. Ann made her debut with Lal Jose’s 2010 release Elsamma Enna Aankutty. The 2010 Malayalam movie also starred actors Kunchacko Boban and Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead.

She rose to fame with the 2013 Malayalam movie Artist, which was written and directed by Shyamaprasad. The film starred actor Fahadh Faasil opposite Ann. Artist is an adaptation of Dreams in Prussian Blue, a novel by Paritosh Uttam. The film traces the lives of two fine arts students, who are navigating their way through their career progression as artists as well as their personal relationship. The film bagged three Kerala State Film Awards, under the categories of Best Director, Best Actor (female) and Best Actor (male). She was last seen in the Tamil- Malayalam bilingual film Solo.