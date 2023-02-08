Technically explained: What is the Average directional index (ADX) in crypto?

Average directional index (ADX) is a tool used by some traders in technical analysis to gauge the strength of a trend in a market.

It consists of three lines:

The ADX is used to determine whether a trade should be made, and in which direction, based on the strength of the trend. According to its creator, Welles Wilder, a trend is considered strong when the ADX is above 25 and weak or without a clear direction when it is below 20.

Note that a weak trend or a lack of trend doesn't necessarily mean the price is not moving; it could just be in a state of change or too volatile to establish a clear direction.

The Formula for the Average Directional Index

The Average Directional Index is calculated using the following three components:

The formula for the Positive Directional Indicator (+DI) is:

+DI = 100 * (Positive Directional Movement / Total Directional Movement)

The formula for the Negative Directional Indicator (-DI) is:

-DI = 100 * (Negative Directional Movement / Total Directional Movement)

The formula for the Average Directional Index (ADX) is:

ADX = 100 * (Absolute Value of (+DI - -DI) / (+DI + -DI))

In simple terms, the ADX measures the strength of a trend by comparing the magnitude of positive price movement to negative price movement. A high ADX value indicates a strong trend, while a low ADX value indicates a weak trend or ranging market.

The Purpose of the Average Directional Index (ADX)

The Average Directional Index (ADX), along with the negative directional indicator (-DI) and positive directional indicator (+DI), is a momentum indicator. The ADX helps traders determine the strength of a trend, while -DI and +DI indicate the direction of the trend.

A strong trend is indicated by the ADX being above 25, and a weak trend is indicated by the ADX being below 20. Crossovers between the -DI and +DI lines can be used to make trading decisions. For instance, if the +DI line goes above the -DI line and the ADX is over 20 or 25, it is a potential signal to buy. Conversely, if the -DI goes above the +DI, and the ADX is over 20 or 25, it could indicate an opportunity to enter a short trade.

Crossovers can also be used to exit trades. For example, if you're in a long trade, you could exit when the -DI crosses above the +DI. When the ADX is below 20, it is signaling that the price is trendless and that it may not be the best time to enter a trade.

Disclaimer: This article was authored by Giottus Crypto Exchange as a part of a paid partnership with The News Minute. Crypto-asset or cryptocurrency investments are subject to market risks such as volatility and have no guaranteed returns. Please do your own research before investing and seek independent legal/financial advice if you are unsure about the investments.