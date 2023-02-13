Stick to Bitcoin, play safe with Altcoins

While the Bitcoin rally is certainly a good sign, there are some whale movements which we need to be wary of.

This year has been action packed so far, and itâ€™s exciting. While the Bitcoin rally is certainly a good sign, there are some whale movements which we need to be wary of. On this issue, we track four recent trends which you need to understand better so you can invest better.

1. AI is the hot new topic

AI has taken centre stage this year â€“ with the adoption of ChatGPT and with global companies including Microsoft and Alphabet (Google) announcing their future big plays.

Google Trends has shown a significant interest in retail investors trying to catch the train quick.



Source: Google Trends