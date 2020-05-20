Cricketer David Warner and wife Candice go 'Pakka Local' to wish Jr NTR for b'day

The song is from the Jr NTR Telugu film 'Janatha Garage'.

Jr NTR’s fans were certainly disappointed when the production team of RRR announced that they wouldn’t be revealing the first look of the star from the highly anticipated film on May 20, his birthday, owing to the coronavirus crisis.

However, a small surprise came to the fans from unexpected quarters. Australian cricketer David Warner who has turned into an Instagram favourite and TikTok celebrity with the Telugu audience, danced to the popular song ‘Nenu Pakka Local’ song from Jr NTR's 2016 film Janatha Garage, and wished the actor a happy birthday.

In the video, Warner was accompanied by his wife, Candice Warner, who regularly appears in his videos.

The swashbuckling Australian opener wrote, “Happy birthday @jrntr have a great day.” Appreciating the actor’s dancing skills, Warner added, “We tried but wow the dance is fast.”

This gesture by Warner has further brought him close to the Telugu audience, and one user jokingly said that the cricketer could even make a cameo in RRR.

Earlier, Warner and his family had danced to the tunes of 'Ramuloo Ramulaa' and 'Butta Bomma' from Allu Arjun’s recent hit film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Very recently, Warner enacted a scene from Rajamouli's Baahubali and gave a fun touch to it with his daughter, evoking laughter.

RRR too is directed by Rajamouli, and stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and English actor Olivia Morris.

While the first look of Ram Charan from the film was revealed on the occasion of his birthday, the same couldn't be done for his co-star.

“As the lockdown gets extended time and again, work has come to a dead stop. And though we tried our best, we could not finish work on a glimpse of NTR to give you all a treat on his birthday! And so, we will not be releasing either a first look or a video on the occasion. We don't want to release something just for the sake of it and we promise that the wait will absolutely be worth it! Whenever it comes to you, be sure it will be the biggest festival for all of us,” the production team of RRR said in a statement.

Jr NTR too tried consoling his fans and wrote, “I am also aware that many of you are disappointed about the lack of a first look or a teaser from RRR. Believe me when I say that the team is as disappointed as you are. They have worked extremely hard and tried to come up with something worthy of the film. But social distancing guidelines and restrictions prevented the team from getting it done. RRR is a prestigious film that is being helmed by Rajamouli Garu, so I have no doubts that you will be thrilled by the final output. Once again, thank you for all the love.”