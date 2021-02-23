Cricketer Ashwin praises 'Drishyam 2' on his YouTube series

‘Drishyam 2’, starring Mohanlal and Meena, premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 19.

Flix Mollywood

The Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 2 recently premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, to wide-spread appreciation from fans and critics, just like its prequel. Many celebrities have expressed their love for the film as well. Cricketer R Ashwin recently spoke about Drishyam 2 on an episode of his YouTube series, ‘Madrasapattinam’.

Ashwin, while praising the efforts of the film’s lead stars Mohanlal and Meena and director Jeethu Joseph, talked about the lessons that one can learn from Drishyam 2. He said, “There is a law in physics that every action has an equal and opposite reaction. That law states that we need to face the consequences for every action that we do. So, we can try our best to deal with the consequences that come out of our actions that we can’t control as well. This is what Drishyam 2 teaches us. The first part in itself was about action. Mohanlal would have dealt with the same beauty in the first part. And that reaction had another consequence and how he deals with that? This is in fact a management lesson. What happens next? What are the pitfalls and pitstops? How am I going to deal with that? How am I prepared for it?”

Watch R Ashwin’s video here:

Mohanlal joined the sets of Drishyam 2 in October last year, after the COVID-19-indiced lockdown rules were relaxed. Drishyam 2 has Mohanlal and Meena reprising their roles from the prequel, along with Hansiba Hassan and Esther Anil. The star cast also includes Murali Gopy, Ganesh Kumar and Sai Kumar.

Meanwhile, director Jeethu Joseph has announced the Telugu remake of Drishyam 2. Actor Venkatesh will be seen in the lead role for this project. Jeethu Joseph announced the news on social media with a picture, saying, "Telugu remake of Drishyam 2 is on. Starting in March. @mohanlal @aashirvadcine @antony_perumbavoor @lintajeethu @cathyjeethu @satheesh_kurup."

Drishyam (2013) was a blockbuster hit and went on to be remade in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. Further, the film was remade in Sinhalese under the title Dharmayudhaya. Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam was produced by Antony Perumbavoor under his banner Aashirvad Cinemas. The film was made on a budget of Rs 5 crores and went on to fetch its filmmakers about Rs 750 million worldwide. In fact, Drishyam was the first Malayalam film to cross the Rs 50 crore mark and it managed to hold on to the screens for more than 150 days.

(Content provided by Digital Native)