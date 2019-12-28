CPI(M) and DYFI block RSS march in Kerala, both sides clash

Clash

Workers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and members of CPI(M) and its youth wing DYFI clashed at Neeleswaram in Kasaragod district of Kerala during a 'route march' taken out by the Sangh on Friday.

Police said they fired teargas shells and dispersed the troublemakers, adding that the rally was conducted by the RSS without proper permission.

The incident occurred as the CPI(M) and the party's youth wing -- Democratic Youth Federation of India -- workers allegedly blocked the route march when it was circling a bus stand. But police intervened and removed them.

The march, organised by RSS is part of their week-long convention, continued after police intervention. As per reports, about 200 volunteers of the RSS took part in the march.

However, as the march reached near the convention ground, trouble broke out again between RSS, CPI(M) and DYFI workers and both sides hurled stones at each other, prompting the police to intervene again and use teargas, police said.

Cases have been registered against 100 RSS workers and 25 CPI(M) and DYFI cadres. But the police did not give details about any injury to the workers of both the groups.

Police, however, said five of their personnel were injured in alleged attack by some RSS workers.

"Police was attacked by RSS workers with sticks causing injuries to five personnel," a local police official said adding the march was taken out without permission.

The week-long training camp was conducted for the new RSS recruits at the Rajah’s Higher Secondary School in Neeleswaram. As per reports, there was opposition from a section of people for allotting the school to conduct the RSS camp.

Meanwhile the CPI(M) in the state has decided to form a Constitution Protection Council to spearhead the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens in the state.