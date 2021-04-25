COVID-19 surge in Kozhikode: Only 5 people can gather in local bodies with 25% TPR

Twenty-nine local bodies, including two municipalities, have a Test Positivity Rate of more than 25% in Kozhikode district.

Coronavirus COVID-19

The Kozhikode administration has again tightened the COVID-19 regulations in the district, as it now stands second in the number of active cases in Kerala with over 24,000 patients. As part of the new restrictions, no gatherings of more than five people, including weddings and other social ceremonies, will be allowed in local bodies that have 25% or more Test Positivity Rate (TPR).

TPR is the percentage of people testing positive for the disease among the total number of tests conducted. In Kozhikode, 29 local bodies, including two municipalities – Feroke and Ramanatukara – have a TPR of more than 25%. In the wake of this, District Collector S Sambasiva Rao issued the order on Saturday.

According to district officials, the TPR, which remained at 10.6 % till April 11, now stands at 23% in the district. “This demonstrates the severity of the surge. Thus it has been decided to put the following restrictions as per 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code,” the order stated.

As per the guidelines, not more than five people can gather in religious places, marriages or other social gatherings. All commercial establishments other than shops selling essential goods and services like groceries, fruits, vegetables and fuel stations, will remain closed, the order further said.

Meanwhile, all kinds of gatherings have been banned in critical containment zones. People can only venture out to procure food materials or for medical emergencies, the order stated. All critical containment zones in the district will also be barricaded with one entry and one exit point.

Similarly, in containment zones, not more than five people will be allowed for any kinds of gatherings.

“Only if the regulations are strictly followed can we reduce the disease transmission in these local bodies,” District Collector Sambasiva Rao said in a statement on Sunday.

