Kerala reported a new single-day high of 6,477 COVID-19 cases and a record 56,057 samples were tested in 24 hours. As many as 85,548 cases and 341 deaths have been added to the state's tally in September. The state also saw 3,481 recoveries on Thursday.

Health Minister K K Shailaja said that 6,131 are cases of local transmission with the contact source unknown in 713 cases. Of those diagnosed on Friday, 58 are returnees from foreign countries and 198 from other states. 80 healthcare workers were among those infected.

The state has also recorded 22 deaths due to COVID-19 taking the death toll to 636.

The district-wise details of COVID-19 patients are: Thiruvananthapuram 814, Malappuram 784, Kozhikode 690, Ernakulam 655, Thrissur 607, Kollam 569, Alappuzha 551, Kannur & Palakkad 419 each, Kottayam 322, Kasaragod 268, Pathanamthitta 191, Idukki 114 and Wayanad 74.

The district-wise numbers of coronavirus healthcare workers who have been infected are: Kannur 19, Thiruvananthapuram 14, Ernakulam 9, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur & Kasaragod 6 each, Palakkad 5, and Alappuzha, Malappuram & Kozhikode 3 each. Ten INHS personnel in Ernakulam district were also infected by the disease.

The number of recoveries are 1,11,331 and the active cases are 48,892.

A total of 2,15,691 people are under observation across the state; 1,88,265 under home or institutional quarantine and 27,426 in hospitals. A total of 3,410 persons were hospitalised on Thursday.

The number of tests being conducted in 24 hours has increased to 56,057. Till now, a total of 26,57,430 samples have been sent for testing, including 2,00,420 samples from priority groups as part of the Sentinel Surveillance.

Twelve new areas were declared as hotspots on Friday while 14 places were excluded from the list. There are 652 hotspots in Kerala now.

