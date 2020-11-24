Telangana fared the worst in the country, with just 221 RT-PCR tests conducted for every one lakh people.

TNM Staff

As of Sunday day-end, Karnataka conducted the highest number of RT-PCR tests per lakh population in the country, a country-wide comparison of testing numbers tabled by the State War Room showed. Other than RT-PCR tests, most states in the country are also doing antigen-based tests for COVID-19 detection. While the antigen tests give results within 30 minutes and cost much less, they are not as reliable as RT-PCR tests which are considered as a gold standard.

Previously, experts had cautioned that over reliance on antigen tests may paint a false picture of the real situation owing to a large number of false negatives.

Status as On:22nd Nov 2020  
S. No.State NameTotal PopulationTests Per Lakh
1KARNATAKA6113070416360
2LADAKH29049214769
3PUDUCHERRY124446414488
4TAMIL NADU7213895813591
5ASSAM3116927213245
6ODISHA4194735813150
7MIZORAM109101413126
8DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELI34285312601
9DELHI1675323511541
10DAMAN AND DIU24291111344
11UTTARAKHAND1011675211280
12JHARKHAND3296623811225
13GOA145772310926
14PUNJAB2770423610435
15MANIPUR27217569454
16HARYANA253530819109
17ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR ISLANDS3799448405
18TRIPURA36710327632
19HIMACHAL PRADESH68565097018
20SIKKIM6076886561
21RAJASTHAN686210125759
22JAMMU AND KASHMIR122584334961
23MADHYA PRADESH725975654513
24CHANDIGARH10546864502
25ARUNACHAL PRADESH13826114289
26NAGALAND19806024208
27CHHATTISGARH255401963772
28WEST BENGAL913477363201
29MAHARASHTRA1123729722976
30GUJARAT603836281905
31KERALA33387677894
32MEGHALAYA2964007360
33TELANGANA35004000221
34UTTAR PRADESH199581477No Info
35BIHAR103804637No Info
36ANDHRA PRADESH49576777No Info
37LAKSHADWEEP64429No Info
Source: ICMR   

 

While Karnataka has 16,360 persons tested for every 1 lakh persons, neighbouring Tamil Nadu has 13,591. Kerala had a much lesser number of people tested at 894 persons tested for every one lakh people. For Maharashtra, the same number stood at 2,976, and the number was the lowest for Telangana with only 221 persons tested for every lakh people. Information was not available for four locations, including Andhra Pradesh.

“Karnataka has done the highest RT PCR tests per lakh population in the country. This is one of the reasons for the control of COVID in Karnataka. One of the ways to avoid a second wave, apart from citizens exercising SMS - Social Distancing, Masking and Sanitization - is to have high daily testing with RT-PCR,”  Munish Moudgil, IAS, Head State War Room told reporters.

“While the government of Karnataka is doing its part by maximising tests, citizens are requested to adhere and obey masking, social distancing and sanitization of hands, etc. The prevention is only in the hands of the citizens by their proper conduct,” he added.

Moudgil said that the increased number of tests over the last few months has paid off, and infections and fatalities have both reduced.

“Press and media can look back and realise that it was a good call Karnataka took despite initial negative reactions for more daily cases by those who failed to see that the increase was due to increased testing while the positivity rate was falling,” Moudgil added.

Speaking with TNM earlier, Dr Giridhar Babu, an epidemiologist and part of the expert committee both in state and the Union government said while Karnataka had done well in increasing the number of overall daily RT-PCR testing, more focus needed to be given to suburban and rural areas now.

