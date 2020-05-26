COVID-19: Karnataka reports 101 new cases, total rises to 2283

Till date, 938 among all COVID-19 patients in the state are interstate returnees from Maharashtra.

A total of 101 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Karnataka since Monday evening, taking the total number of infections in the state to 2,283.

With 44 deaths and 722 discharges, there are 1,514 active coronavirus cases in the state, the department said in its daily evening bulletin. A total of 43 patients were discharged on Tuesday.

Out of the 101 new cases, 47 are returnees from neighbouring Maharashtra, 21 from Tamil Nadu, 13 from Jharkhand and one from Gujarat, while four have travelled from Qatar.

The remaining cases include: 10 who are contacts of patients already tested positive, two with history of influenza-like illness (ILI), and one with history of SARI (severe acute respiratory infection). Two patients' contact history is still being traced.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Chitradurga accounts for 20, followed by Yadgir with 14 cases; 13 each in Belagavi and Hassan, Davangere 11, Bidar 10, Vijayapura six, three each from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, two each from Bengaluru urban and Kolar, and one each from Bagalkote, Chikkaballapura, Koppal and Ballari.

Source wise breakup till date

Till date, among the 2283 cases in Karnataka, 938 are people who came back from Maharashtra. 787 patients have contracted the virus through contact transmission. These are the findings of the data compiled by Karnataka COVID-19 War Room.

International travellers form the third largest part of the COVID-19 patients tally in Karnataka with a total of 102 testing positive. A total of 87 patients have contracted the infection with no known case of travel or contact history.

Thirteen people who tested positive in Kalaburagi were from the same group who went on a pilgrimage to a Jain holy site. "Earlier, four people who had also gone on a similar pilgrimage tested positive," an official told TNM.

There are 57 patients each with SARI and travel history to Gujarat.

There are 51 patients with travel history to Delhi, 46 patients who were infected with no known travel history or contact but having influenza-like illness (ILI).

There are 39 patients who had travel history to Rajasthan while 13 persons had returned from Jharkhand. Another 10 are returnees of Telangana.

With PTI inputs