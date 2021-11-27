COVID-19: Karnataka CM announces new restrictions in light of new clusters

Most of the new restrictions will be applicable to interstate passengers from Maharashtra and Kerala.

news COVID-19

The Karnataka government on Saturday, November 27, announced new restrictions in light of new COVID-19 clusters and the emergence of the new Omnicront variant. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had convened the emergency COVID-19 meeting at 4 pm with Health Department officials and experts. The major decisions taken in the meeting were mostly concerned with border districts and interstate travellers from Maharashtra and Kerala. Incoming travellers from these two states need to have a negative RT-PCR test report no longer than 72 hours old. Further incoming travellers from these two states have to be tested on arrival. The district authorities in the border districts have been asked to work in three shifts to ensure strict surveillance measures.

Students from Kerala who travel daily into the state have to undergo RT-PCR tests every 14 days and need not undergo daily tests.

Students residing in hostels will have to undergo an RT-PCR test every 7th day.

Further staff working in hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, swimming pools, public libraries, and zoos, must have received both doses of vaccine.

The authorities were also directed to increase testing and those working in government offices and malls must also be fully vaccinated. This applies to students of Medical College and Nursing Colleges as well.

Health Minister Dr Sudhakar said that nearly 45 lakh people in the state are yet to take the second dose of the vaccine. He said, "I request the 45 lakh people who are yet to take the second dose to get it on priority.”

The minister added, “We had a meeting on preventive measures yesterday and released guidelines. People coming from the affected countries will take the RT-PCR once they land in Bengaluru. If found positive, they will stay in and around the airport for treatment. Home quarantine will be mandatory after their arrival. We have deployed Health Department officials at the airport to monitor the situation.”

According to government estimates, Karnataka has vaccinated 90% of the population with the first dose; this stands at 80% on average in the country. The state has fully vaccinated 57% of the eligible population, while 42% have received both jabs in India.