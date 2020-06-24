COVID-19 cases in India cross 4.56 lakh, death toll at 14,476

India reported 15,968 new COVID-19 cases and 465 deaths in the past 24 hours.

India has been grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic for over five months now. After around two months of lockdown, the country opened up in a phased manner from June 8 and people are getting used to the new normal. Some states are continuing to see a rise in coronavirus patients and continue to enforce restrictions.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of cases in India as of 9.30 am on June 24 stands at 4,56,183 with 15,968 new cases in the past 24 hours. Of these, 1,83,022 patients are still under treatment.

A total of 2,58,684 patients have recovered. With 465 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 14,476, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 9.30 am on June 24:

â€” In Tamil Nadu, 64,603 people have tested coronavirus positive till date, of which 28,428 are under treatment. 35,175 people have recovered, and 833 people have died due to the disease. On June 23, 2,516 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has reported 9,399 coronavirus cases in total, and 3,526 people are under treatment. 5,730 patients have recovered, and the state has reported 150 deaths. A total of 322 new cases were reported in the state on June 23.

â€” Kerala has reported a total of 3,451 coronavirus positive patients, of which 1,620 are active. 1,807 people have recovered, and there have been 22 deaths. The state reported 141 new cases on June 23.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has reported 9,834 coronavirus cases, and 5,123 patients are still under treatment. 4,592 have recovered and 119 deaths have been reported. 462 new cases were reported on June 23.

â€” Telangana has reported 9,553 coronavirus cases till date, of which 5,109 people are still under treatment. 4,224 people have recovered and 220 have died. The state reported 879 new patients on June 23.

â€” Maharashtra has reported 1,39,010 cases, of which 62,833 are undergoing treatment. 69,631 patients have been discharged after recovery, and 6,531 have succumbed to the disease. The state saw 3,214 new cases on June 23.

As testing increases and due to the influx of people from across India and countries, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is.