COVID-19 cases in India cross 3.32 lakh, over 1.6 lakh recoveries

With 325 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 9,520.

India is attempting to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, as some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. New lockdown guidelines are in place and India will see a phased exit from lockdown from June 8.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of cases in India as of 9 am on June 15 stands at 3,32,424, with 11,502 cases in the past 24 hours.

A total of 1,69,798 patients have recovered. With 325 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 9,520, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 9 am on June 15:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 44,661 cases. 24,547 people have recovered, and 435 people have died due to the disease. On June 14, 1,974 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 7,000 cases. 3,955 patients have recovered, and the state has reported 86 deaths. A total of 176 new cases were reported in the state on June 14.

â€” Kerala has a total of 2,461 cases, with 1,101 recoveries and 20 deaths. The state reported 54 new cases on June 14.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 6,152 cases, with 3,316 recoveries and 84 deaths. 294 new cases were reported on June 14.

â€” Telangana has a total of 4,974 cases, with 2,377 recoveries and 185 deaths. The state saw an increase of 237 cases on June 14.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 1,07,958 cases, with 50,978 discharges and 3,390 deaths. The state saw 3,390 new cases on June 14.

As testing increases and due to the influx of people from across India and countries, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is.