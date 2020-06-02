COVID-19 cases in India cross 1.98 lakh, death toll at 5,598

A total of 95,527 patients have recovered.

India is attempting to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, as some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. New lockdown guidelines are in place and India will see a phased exit from lockdown from June 8.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of cases in India as of 10 am on June 2 stands at 1,98,706, with 8,171 cases in 24 hours.

A total of 95,527 patients have recovered. With 204 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 5,598, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on June 2:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 23,495 cases. 13,170 people have recovered and 184 people have died due to the disease. On June 1, 1,162 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 3,408 cases. 1,328 patients have recovered and the state has reported 52 deaths. A total of 187 new cases were reported in the state on June 1.

â€” Kerala has a total of 1,327 cases, with 608 recoveries and 11 deaths. The state reported 57 new cases on June 1.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 3,676 cases, with 2,366 recoveries and 62 deaths. 105 new cases were reported on June 1.

â€” Telangana has a total of 2,792 cases, with 1,491 recoveries and 88 deaths. The state saw an increase of 94 cases on June 1.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 70,013 cases, with 30,108 discharges and 2,362 deaths. The state saw 2,361 new cases on June 1.

As testing increases and due to the influx of people from across India and countries, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Cases across the world are currently at 62,66,193 with 3,75,554 deaths (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on June 2.

