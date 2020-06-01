COVID-19 cases in India cross 1.9 lakh, total death toll at 5,394

A total of 91,819 patients have recovered.

India is attempting to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, as some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. New lockdown guidelines are in place and India will see a phased exit from lockdown from June 8.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of cases in India as of 10 am on June 1 stands at 1,90,535, with 8,392 cases in 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in a day.

With 230 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 5,394, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on June 1:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 22,333 cases. 12,757 people have recovered and 173 people have died due to the disease. On May 31, 1,149 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 3,221 cases. 1,218 patients have recovered and the state has reported 51 deaths. A total of 299 new cases were reported in the state on May 31.

â€” Kerala has a total of 1,270 cases, with 590 recoveries and 10 deaths. The state reported 61 new cases on May 31.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 3,571 cases, with 2,332 recoveries and 62 deaths. 110 new cases were reported on May 31.

â€” Telangana has a total of 2,698 cases, with 1,428 recoveries and 82 deaths. The state saw an increase of 199 cases on May 31.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 67,655 cases, with 29,329 recoveries and 2,286 deaths. The state saw 2,487 new cases on May 31.

As testing increases and due to the influx of people from across India and countries, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Cases across the world are currently at 61,66,978 with 3,72,037 deaths (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on June 1.

