COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru drop below 2,000 for first time since March 30

In comparison, a month ago, the test positivity rate in Bengaluru was 38% at the start of May.

Bengaluru logged less than 2,000 fresh COVID-19 cases on June 7. It accounted for less than 1/5th of the 11,958 cases reported in Karnataka on Monday. This is the first time in over two months that the city is reporting less than 2,000 COVID-19 cases in a day. Bengaluru had reported less than 2000 new cases on March 30 this year when it reported 1984 infections.

However, the city recorded 199 fatalities among COVID-19 patients on Monday, a fairly high count despite the apparent drop in daily case figures.

In Bengaluru Urban, the seven-day average of the test positivity rate from May 31 to June 6 dropped to 4.91%. In comparison, a month ago, the test positivity rate was 38% in the first week of May . This is the first time the TPR has dropped below 5% since March, The Hindu reported.

The Karnataka government had repeatedly stated that the lockdown will be lifted if the TPR drops below 5%. The statewide TPR figure was still as high as 9.08% among 1.31 lakh tests conducted. The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was at 2.84%.

The lockdown is currently in place till 6 am on June 14 and it has been nearly six weeks since it was implemented on April 27. Districts like Shivamogga 1,224, Mysuru 1,213, Hassan 1,108 reported a high case load on Monday, reaffirming the trend of the COVID-19 case count rising in districts around Bengaluru.

Karnataka recorded 340 fatalities, taking the total caseload to 27.07 lakh and the toll to 31,920. While the statewide positivity rate for the day stood at 9.08%. Bengaluru Urban district currently has a little over 1 lakh active cases and officials expect this to drop this week with the case figures dropping and discharges outnumbering them.