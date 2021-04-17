COVID-19: All-party meeting called by Karnataka CM in Bengaluru postponed

The meeting was postponed after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday.

The all-party meeting called by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on April 18 to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state has been postponed, the Chief Minister’s Office said on Friday citing unavoidable reasons. Former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy, Congress state unit president DK Shivakumar and leaders of other political parties were expected to participate in the meeting and give their suggestions to tackle the pandemic.

According to official sources, the Chief Minister testing positive for the coronavirus and his subsequent hospitalisation is the reason behind the postponement. The Chief Minister had invited all the leaders of the opposition of both Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council to discuss further how to control the spread of coronavirus in the state. The meeting was scheduled at 4 pm on Sunday at Vidhana Soudha and people had expected that the government would announce stringent measures to control the COVID-19 cases’ surge after consulting leaders of the political parties.

The CM had called for an urgent meeting on Friday, a day after Bengaluru reported 10,497 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began. He was later taken to the hospital after he complained of fever.

The CM tweeted about the same and wrote, “Upon having mild fever, today I got tested for COVID-19 and my report has come out positive. Although I am doing fine, I am being hospitalised based on the advice of doctors. I request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine.”

In another meeting, CM Yediyurappa held on Tuesday at his residence with top officials including Chief Secretary P Ravikumar, he had directed that the testing, tracing and treating positive cases be intensified. He also directed the State Health Department to ensure a sufficient supply of vaccines in all the 31 districts across the state to vaccinate more eligible citizens and directed civic Marshalls and the police to initiate action or collect fines from those violating the COVID-19 norms and detain those defying the night curfew in major cities including Bengaluru.

