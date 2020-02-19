Coronavirus: WHO confirms 73,000 cases across the world, death toll at 1,874

Scores of people across the world continue to remain under observation, WHO said.

Over 73,000 cases of the coronavirus disease (covid19) have been confirmed around the world, stated officials from the World Health Organisation (WHO) at a press conference on Tuesday.

In addition, over 1,800 deaths have been reported and scores of others across the world remain under observation.

“On 14 February, OSL started the dispatch of COVID-19 laboratory testing kits for 56 countries. As of 17 February, 37 shipments have been dispatched to 34 countries and three regional offices. The WHO global supply team had already dispatched 28 PPE shipments totalling more than 12 000 kg to priority countries in the Western Pacific, South-East Asia and African regions. Another 24 shipments are being processed this week to cover other priority countries,” reads a statement issued by the WHO on Tuesday.

Covid19 was first detected in China’s Wuhan city in December 2019. It first started as a group of individuals getting sick with pneumonia-like symptoms. It was later identified that a virus belonging to the family of coronaviruses which also caused SARS and MERS was the cause for the illness. However, officials have yet to reach a consensus about the source of the virus.

There has been no cure or vaccine found for the disease but Chinese health officials have reported that the use of antiretroviral drugs (namely anti-HIV drugs) have been found to aid in treatment.

There were earlier three cases of covid19 in India, all reported from the state of Kerala. The three individuals have since recovered and have been discharged from the hospitals.

Health officials around the world have advised for strict personal hygiene measures to be followed, specifically to wash one’s hands frequently and thoroughly using soap and warm water. Individuals who are sick should stay home and rest until they are better. If symptoms worsen, one should visit a hospital at once for further examination.