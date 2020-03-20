Coronavirus: Person who attended music concert in Bengaluru tests positive?

Meanwhile, a choreographer from Bengaluru, posted on Facebook that she had been told by the doctors that she is COVID-19 positive.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Organisers of a music concert in Bengaluru revealed on Thursday that a person who has now tested positive for coronavirus had attended their event. The program “A Musical Evening with Mir Mukhtiyar Ali”, was organised at the Chowdiah Memorial Hall on March 12. The Sufi music concert was organised by India Foundation for the Arts (IFA), as a fundraising event. The concert was for one and a half hours, held at the Chowdiah Memorial Hall in Malleswaram, Bengaluru.

“We would like to let you know that we have been intimated by an audience member who was present at the concert (that they have) tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, March 18, 2020. In the interest of your safety and wellbeing, we request you to take the required precautions and contact local health authorities, should you experience any symptoms. We understand that this is going to be a challenging and disruptive time for all of us and we regret the inconvenience caused. We are sending our best wishes to those who have fallen ill to get well soon and appealing the rest of you to stay safe,” the organisers said. (sic)

Ruam Mukherjee from IFA, revealed that the patient had arrived from Switzerland and then attended the concert.

While the identity of the patient at the concert is not known, a choreographer from Bengaluru, posted on Facebook that she had been told by the doctors that she is COVID-19 positive after returning from Switzerland. Diya Naidu wrote, "I am sorry to do this here. The BBMP is supposed to but seeing how unprepared we are I'm trying to make sure.

I travelled to Switzerland on the 1st of March and got back on the 9th. I have tested positive for Covid and am in hospital currently. I was barely symptomatic at all. In case you have come into contact with me or someone who has met me - please quarantine yourself. Please share to people you know have met me."

According, to ToI, Diya is admitted at the ESI hospital in Indira Nagar. Her throat swab may have confirmed COVID-19, but her blood results are yet to come. The Indian government waits for both these results to come, to conclude that someone has COVID-19. The Karnataka government is yet to announce a COVID-19 patient with a travel history to Switzerland.

Though it is not clear who the audience member at the concert was, Ruam said that they were glad that the event was not a houseful. “We saw a maximum of 200 people attending the concert. Many had bought the passes and did not show up. We have informed all the audience members about this, and have advised that they stay safe.

Arundhati Ghosh, Director of IFA, when asked why the event went ahead, said, "In that week the risks were not what it is today. There were no bans on public gatherings either, so we went ahead with the programme. "