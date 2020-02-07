Coronavirus: Over 2,800 people under observation, no new cases, says Kerala Health Min

Over 2,800 people are under observation in Kerala for the novel coronavirus infection and no new cases have been reported, Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

India's three positive cases for the virus have been reported from Thrissur, Alappuzuha and Kasaragod districts.

At least 2,826 people are under surveillance in the state as of Thursday, a press release quoting the minister said.

Of this, 2,743 are under home quarantine and 83 are in isolation wards of various hospitals, a press release quoting the minister said tonight.

The samples of at least 263 people, who have shown minor symptoms for the virus, have been sent to the National Institute of Virology at Pune and results of 229 samples came out negative, according to the release..

There is no cause for any concern with regard to those who are under observation in hospitals, including three foreign nationals, the release said.

The health department has trained staff from even other departments and people's representatives to spread awareness about the coronavirus and fight the epidemic.

Following the detection of three positive cases, the LDF government had declared the epidemic as a "state calamity" and the health department has issued advisories to the education, tourism and the animal husbandry departments on taking precautions.

Shailaja said on Wednesday that even though no positive cases were reported, the state needs to remain vigilant and reiterated the 28 days quarantine period for those returning from China.

Of the 2,826 people under observation, the maximum number is from Malappuram (396), followed by Kozhikode (358), Ernakulam (345) and Thrissur (268).